DUBAI Aug 5 Gulf equity markets may stabilise and focus more on individual stocks on Wednesday after Brent oil climbed back above $50 per barrel while local companies reported a mixed set of second-quarter earnings.

Most markets in the region fell on Tuesday after oil dropped sharply, and its partial recovery may now boost investor sentiment. Brent has edged up 0.6 percent to $50.31 a barrel in Asian trade on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inventories data.

This could in particular help beaten-down Saudi Arabian petrochemicals companies some of which, such as National Petrochemical Co and Saudi International Petrochemical Co, tumbled as much as 8 percent this week.

In other sectors, du, the United Arab Emirates' second biggest telecommunications operator, reported an 8 percent fall in second-quarter net profit which was in line with analysts' estimates.

The firm made 502 million dirhams ($136.7 million) in the period, while analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 500.6 million dirhams. But du also announced a special dividend of 0.10 dirham per share on top of an interim payout of 0.13 dirham per share, making the total semiannual dividend payment its biggest since 2013.

Dubai real estate developer DAMAC announced its first cash dividend of 10 percent in addition to a 10 percent bonus share issue. The firm, which listed in January, said its second-quarter profit had tripled to 1.42 billion dirhams.

Qatar's Gulf International Services reported a 9.2 percent fall in second-quarter profit to 249.7 million riyals ($68.6 million), missing the estimate of QNB Financial Services, which had forecast 279 million riyals.

On global markets, U.S. stock indexes edged down overnight and Asian markets have also slipped on Wednesday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)