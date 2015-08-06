DUBAI Aug 6 Gulf stock markets may consolidate
with a negative bias on Thursday after a volatile week during
which investor sentiment was largely driven by swings in oil
prices. Dubai developer DAMAC may extend its leg up, however,
after posting strong earnings.
Oil is hovering near multi-month lows on Thursday morning
with Brent back under $50 a barrel after investors sold
crude on worries about rising U.S. gasoline inventories as peak
summer demand comes to an end.
Showcasing the effect that cheaper crude has had on the
petrochemicals sector, Qatar's Mesaieed Petrochemical
said late on Wednesday that its net profit fell 55 percent to
403 million riyals ($110.7 million) in the first half of this
year.
Meanwhile budget carrier Air Arabia, the United
Arab Emirates' only publicly listed airline, reported a 13.6
percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday to 146.2
million dirhams ($39.8 million). That was better than analysts
had expected - on average they had predicted 133.7 million
dirhams - but revenues at the airline fell, apparently because
of price competition.
Another Dubai firm, retail start-up Marka, said
on Thursday its net loss had narrowed 92 percent to 2.1 million
dirhams in the second quarter.
The emirate's top gainer in the previous session, DAMAC
Properties, may rise further after surging its daily
15 percent limit to a record high of 3.68 dirhams on Wednesday
on news that its quarterly profit had more than tripled.
Abu Dhabi-listed RAK Ceramics, one of the world's
largest makers of ceramic goods, may attract interest after it
fully acquired its subsidiary in Iran, becoming the latest
investor seeking opportunities there after Tehran's nuclear
deal.
On global markets, U.S. indexes edged up overnight but Asian
shares are mostly down on Thursday morning after strong U.S.
service-sector data and comments from a Federal Reserve governor
fanned expectations for an interest rate hike in September.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)