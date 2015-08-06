DUBAI Aug 6 Gulf stock markets may consolidate with a negative bias on Thursday after a volatile week during which investor sentiment was largely driven by swings in oil prices. Dubai developer DAMAC may extend its leg up, however, after posting strong earnings.

Oil is hovering near multi-month lows on Thursday morning with Brent back under $50 a barrel after investors sold crude on worries about rising U.S. gasoline inventories as peak summer demand comes to an end.

Showcasing the effect that cheaper crude has had on the petrochemicals sector, Qatar's Mesaieed Petrochemical said late on Wednesday that its net profit fell 55 percent to 403 million riyals ($110.7 million) in the first half of this year.

Meanwhile budget carrier Air Arabia, the United Arab Emirates' only publicly listed airline, reported a 13.6 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday to 146.2 million dirhams ($39.8 million). That was better than analysts had expected - on average they had predicted 133.7 million dirhams - but revenues at the airline fell, apparently because of price competition.

Another Dubai firm, retail start-up Marka, said on Thursday its net loss had narrowed 92 percent to 2.1 million dirhams in the second quarter.

The emirate's top gainer in the previous session, DAMAC Properties, may rise further after surging its daily 15 percent limit to a record high of 3.68 dirhams on Wednesday on news that its quarterly profit had more than tripled.

Abu Dhabi-listed RAK Ceramics, one of the world's largest makers of ceramic goods, may attract interest after it fully acquired its subsidiary in Iran, becoming the latest investor seeking opportunities there after Tehran's nuclear deal.

On global markets, U.S. indexes edged up overnight but Asian shares are mostly down on Thursday morning after strong U.S. service-sector data and comments from a Federal Reserve governor fanned expectations for an interest rate hike in September. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)