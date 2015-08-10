DUBAI Aug 10 Weak oil and sagging Asian
equities, both driven by poor Chinese economic data, may keep
investor sentiment in the Gulf depressed on Monday.
Brent fell 0.6 percent to $48.33 by 0452 GMT on
Monday, touching fresh multi-month lows after disappointing data
from China over the weekend showed exports tumbled in the
world's second-largest economy.
Exports fell 8.3 percent in July, the biggest decline in
four months, and producer prices in July were at the lowest
point since late 2009, during the aftermath of the global
financial crisis.
The same data dragged Asian stock markets down towards a
1-1/2-year low.
In addition to being a major oil consumer, China is one of
the biggest markets for Gulf petrochemicals producers and its
slowdown could affect companies such as Saudi Basic Industries
and Industries Qatar.
In the Gulf, most of the latest second-quarter earnings
reports have showed declining profits.
Dubai's Union Properties reported a 96 percent
slump in second-quarter net profit on Sunday as revenue from
property management and home sales shrank and its year-earlier
earnings were swelled by property revaluations.
Another Dubai firm, Shuaa Capital, posted a 73
percent drop in quarterly profit. Qatar's Al-Meera Consumer
Goods Company reported an 11 percent decline in profit
in the first-half.
