DUBAI Aug 16 Gulf equity markets may diverge on Sunday after Dubai's largest listed construction firm Arabtec swung to a second-quarter loss, while index compiler MSCI increased the weightings of some stocks in Qatar.

Arabtec posted a net loss of 718.3 million dirhams ($195.6 million) in the second quarter, against a profit of 102.4 million dirhams in the same period of 2014.

It was the company's third quarterly loss in row. Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Arabtec would make a quarterly net profit of 88.4 million and 90.6 million dirhams.

In Abu Dhabi, Eshraq Properties said on Sunday its second-quarter profit had fallen to 2.4 million dirhams from 28.5 million dirhams a year earlier as revenues fell sharply.

Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility, on the other hand, met analysts' estimates with a 5.5 percent rise in quarterly earnings.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Ezdan Holding and Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) may rise after MSCI increased their weightings in its emerging markets index in a quarterly review. According to VTB Capital, the weighting of CBQ almost doubled while Ezdan's increased 20 percent.

Those increases could drive $16 million of passive fund inflows into CBQ and $8 million into Ezdan when they are implemented at the end of August, VTB Capital estimated. Gulf investors usually bid up upgraded stocks ahead of passive inflows.

In Egypt, Juhayna Food Industries may come under pressure after state media said on Thursday the stock exchange would freeze company shares owned by its chairman Safwan Thabet because of his alleged links to the banned Muslim Brotherhood, once an official request was received. Thabet couldn't be reached for comment.

The global background is mixed. U.S. crude oil edged up on Friday after touching a fresh 6-1/2-year low, while Brent closed lower, at $49.19 a barrel. Wall Street stock indexes edged up on Friday, while European markets slipped and Asia was flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)