DUBAI Aug 16 Gulf equity markets may diverge on
Sunday after Dubai's largest listed construction firm Arabtec
swung to a second-quarter loss, while index compiler
MSCI increased the weightings of some stocks in Qatar.
Arabtec posted a net loss of 718.3 million dirhams ($195.6
million) in the second quarter, against a profit of 102.4
million dirhams in the same period of 2014.
It was the company's third quarterly loss in row. Two
analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Arabtec would make a
quarterly net profit of 88.4 million and 90.6 million dirhams.
In Abu Dhabi, Eshraq Properties said on Sunday its
second-quarter profit had fallen to 2.4 million dirhams from
28.5 million dirhams a year earlier as revenues fell sharply.
Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility, on the other hand, met
analysts' estimates with a 5.5 percent rise in quarterly
earnings.
Meanwhile, Qatar's Ezdan Holding and Commercial
Bank of Qatar (CBQ) may rise after MSCI increased
their weightings in its emerging markets index in a quarterly
review. According to VTB Capital, the weighting of CBQ almost
doubled while Ezdan's increased 20 percent.
Those increases could drive $16 million of passive fund
inflows into CBQ and $8 million into Ezdan when they are
implemented at the end of August, VTB Capital estimated. Gulf
investors usually bid up upgraded stocks ahead of passive
inflows.
In Egypt, Juhayna Food Industries may come under
pressure after state media said on Thursday the stock exchange
would freeze company shares owned by its chairman Safwan Thabet
because of his alleged links to the banned Muslim Brotherhood,
once an official request was received. Thabet couldn't be
reached for comment.
The global background is mixed. U.S. crude oil edged
up on Friday after touching a fresh 6-1/2-year low, while Brent
closed lower, at $49.19 a barrel. Wall Street stock
indexes edged up on Friday, while European markets slipped and
Asia was flat.
