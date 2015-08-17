DUBAI Aug 17 Gulf stock markets may remain under pressure and test technical support levels on Monday after oil prices fell to near six-year lows on news of an economic contraction in Japan and a growing rig count in the United States.

Both Brent and U.S. crude have fallen more than 1 percent in Asian trade. Japan's economy, the second biggest in Asia, shrank in the second quarter from a year earlier, adding to fears that slowdowns in leading Asian economies will weigh on oil demand.

Bourses in the Gulf, which had previously resisted pressure from tumbling oil prices, fell in broad sell-offs on Sunday, with Saudi Arabia leading losses as it dropped 2.5 percent to an eight-month closing low of 8,464 points.

The benchmark fell below technical support around 8,500 points, where it had bottomed in March and April. A second straight close below that level would trigger a double top formed by the March and April peaks, indicating that December's low of 7,226 points could be repeated in the coming months.

Dubai's index closed at 3,930 points, just above technical support at 3,913 points, its May low. Any clean break below that level would trigger a triple top formed by the highs since April and pointing down to the 3,600-point area.

Egypt's bourse, which is outside the Gulf but has close economic ties with the region and often moves in sync with its major markets, is near chart support at its July low of 7,527 points after dropping 3.2 percent to 7,626 points on Sunday.

On global markets, Asian equities have edged down on Monday because of faltering Chinese stocks. MSCI's emerging markets index has fallen 1.0 percent to its lowest level since October 2011. According to data from VTB Capital, emerging market funds have been continuiously registering outflows on a four-week average basis since late last year. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)