DUBAI Aug 20 Selling pressure on stock markets
in the Gulf may increase on Thursday after oil prices in the
United States tumbled to their lowest level since 2009.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slumped over
4 percent on Wednesday as a huge, unexpected stockpile build in
the United States reinforced concerns about a growing global oil
glut. The European Brent crude benchmark dropped 3.4
percent on Wednesday. Both U.S. oil and Brent have edged down
0.6 percent in Asian trade on Thursday morning.
Gulf equities had largely ignored oil's slide over the last
few months, partly because of the holiday season, but they
started adjusting this month, led by Saudi Arabia whose main
index has plunged 12.2 percent in August, losing $50
billion in market capitalisation.
By some technical measures the Saudi index is now oversold
in the short term - its 14-day relative strength index is at it
lowest level since mid-December, just before the market
rebounded sharply - but the medium-term outlook remains bearish.
The stock index fell this week below technical support
around 8,500 points, where it had bottomed in March and April;
that triggered a double top formed by the March and April peaks,
which points down to December's low of 7,226 points.
Qatar, down just 1.3 percent this month, and Kuwait
, which has slipped 1.4 percent, have been the most
resilient markets in the Gulf.
Cheap oil is not only hurting the profits of energy
companies and related industries such as petrochemicals or oil
and gas shippers, it is also slashing government revenues, which
are the main source of financing for large development projects
and generous subsidies in the Gulf.
Oman posted a budget deficit of 1.92 billion rials ($4.98
billion) in the first half of this year, against a 250.0 million
rial surplus a year earlier, because of lower oil export prices,
Finance Ministry data showed on Wednesday.
This means that the country's 2015 budget plan, which
envisages a full-year deficit of 2.5 billion rials and was based
on an average oil price of $75 per barrel, may be impossible to
implement without adjustments.
Egypt's market, which has fallen 11.6 percent this
month, may also remain under pressure after a car bomb left at
least six people wounded early on Thursday near a state security
building and courthouse in a Cairo suburb.
On global markets, Asian equities have fallen on Thursday on
concern about China's economy. MSCI's emerging market index
set a new four-year low, having fallen 22 percent from
this year's high hit in April.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)