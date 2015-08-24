DUBAI Aug 24 Middle East stock markets look set
to remain under downward pressure on Monday as oil prices hit
fresh 6-1/2 year lows and Asian bourses slumped in what one
Japanese analyst likened to the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
By some technical measures, major Gulf markets are very
oversold for the short term and ripe for a rebound. Dubai's
index, which plunged 7.0 percent to 3,451 points on
Sunday in indiscriminate selling, is near major technical
support on the March low of 3,233 points, a logical place for a
rebound.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark, which lost 6.9 percent to
7,463 points on Sunday, bringing its losses this month to 18
percent, is near chart support on its December low of 7,226
points.
With an average forward price/earnings ratio of near 11
times, United Arab Emirates markets are attractively valued in
historical terms. Even Saudi Arabia no longer looks expensive.
But the depth of the global market slide will make it hard
for investors to buy back Gulf stocks with any conviction.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is down about 5 percent in Monday trade and S&P
500 mini futures suggest Wall Street will open sharply
lower.
"Markets are panicking. Things are starting to look like the
Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s. Speculators are
selling assets that seem the most vulnerable," said Takako
Masai, head of research at Shinsei Bank in Tokyo.
Brent oil is down 2.1 percent to $44.52 a barrel,
which may trigger fresh rises in U.S. dollar/Saudi Arabian riyal
forwards and Saudi credit default swaps
, adding to the jitters in Riyad's bourse.
Egypt lowered its top tax rate and the threshold for
companies and individuals in high income brackets on Sunday and
suspended a 10 percent tax on capital gains.
The measures had previously been announced but the fact that
the government has finally gone ahead with them is likely to be
seen as positive by investors, who had been concerned by the
slow pace of reforms.
However, the news may for now fail to trigger any rally in
Cairo given the poor global backdrop and worries that sliding
markets in the Gulf may hurt Egypt's trade, investment and aid
ties with the region.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Matt Smith)