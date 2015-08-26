DUBAI Aug 26 A recovery of Middle East stock markets looks set to lose steam on Wednesday though some bargain-hunting may continue because of a sense that markets have found at least short-term bottoms.

Tuesday's surge of Gulf bourses - Saudi Arabia rocketed 7.4 percent in its highest trading volume since May 2014, while Dubai jumped 4.6 percent - indicated valuations had dropped low enough for institutional investors to see reasonable value in the markets.

For this reason, selective buying in sectors such as Saudi banks and Dubai property firms may continue on Wednesday.

In an encouraging sign that Saudi authorities want to calm market fears, a Saudi central bank deputy governor told Al Arabiya television late on Tuesday that the kingdom was committed to keeping the riyal pegged to the U.S. dollar.

This helped dollar/riyal forwards and the cost of insuring against a Saudi sovereign debt default come off recent highs.

Nevertheless, oil prices and the global equities environment remain too unstable for fund managers to have any confidence that Gulf bourses have bottomed for the longer term.

Brent oil remains below $44 a barrel in Asian trade on Wednesday morning, near this week's 6-1/2-year lows. Asian shares and U.S. stock futures are around 1.5 percent higher, but Wall Street's sudden retreat overnight showed any gains are not necessarily solid. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Tom Arnold)