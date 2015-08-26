DUBAI Aug 26 A recovery of Middle East stock
markets looks set to lose steam on Wednesday though some
bargain-hunting may continue because of a sense that markets
have found at least short-term bottoms.
Tuesday's surge of Gulf bourses - Saudi Arabia
rocketed 7.4 percent in its highest trading volume since May
2014, while Dubai jumped 4.6 percent - indicated
valuations had dropped low enough for institutional investors to
see reasonable value in the markets.
For this reason, selective buying in sectors such as Saudi
banks and Dubai property firms may continue on Wednesday.
In an encouraging sign that Saudi authorities want to calm
market fears, a Saudi central bank deputy governor told Al
Arabiya television late on Tuesday that the kingdom was
committed to keeping the riyal pegged to the U.S. dollar.
This helped dollar/riyal forwards and the cost of insuring
against a Saudi sovereign debt default come off recent highs.
Nevertheless, oil prices and the global equities environment
remain too unstable for fund managers to have any confidence
that Gulf bourses have bottomed for the longer term.
Brent oil remains below $44 a barrel in Asian trade
on Wednesday morning, near this week's 6-1/2-year lows. Asian
shares and U.S. stock futures are around
1.5 percent higher, but Wall Street's sudden retreat overnight
showed any gains are not necessarily solid.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Tom Arnold)