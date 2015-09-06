DUBAI, Sept 6 Gulf stock markets may come under
pressure again on Sunday after oil prices and global equities
fell once more, although United Arab Emirates telecommunications
firm Etisalat may rise ahead of expected foreign fund
inflows.
Oil futures fell about 2 percent on Friday as traders
shrugged off a drop in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil
and focused instead on a supply glut and declining stock prices
on Wall Street.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, settled down
$1.07, or 2.1 percent, at $49.61 a barrel. It fell almost 1
percent on the week.
Equities, in turn, slid after the monthly U.S. employment
report failed to provide a clear signal on the likelihood of the
first Federal Reserve interest rate rise for nearly a decade
later this month.
Losses in Yemen, where the coalition of Gulf states led by
Saudi Arabia is fighting Houthi rebels, may also sour the mood
in the region.
The UAE has declared a three-day mourning period starting on
Saturday after 45 Emiratis and five Bahraini soldiers were
killed on Friday in the deadliest attack on Gulf Arab troops in
the campaign. Saudi Arabia has reported that 10 of its soldiers
were killed.
One positive factor amid a generally gloomy background was
the announcement by Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat, which said on
Sunday it would allow foreign and institutional investors to own
its shares from Sept. 15 after its board of directors approved
the new rules governing ownership.
Analysts say the move is likely to prompt index compiler
MSCI to include the second-biggest telecommunications operator
in the Gulf in its emerging markets benchmark. Although MSCI
will only announce the details of its next quarterly review on
Nov. 12, retail investors may bid up the stock in anticipation.
Kuwait-listed shares in GFH, the Bahrain-based
investment firm, may fall while its Dubai-listed shares
may rise after the firm said its board of directors had approved
the voluntary delisting of its shares from the Kuwait Stock
Exchange. The company said this would focus trading on its home
listing and the main secondary market for its shares,
Dubai, where volume is highest.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)