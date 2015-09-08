DUBAI, Sept 8 Qatar's stock market may rise on Tuesday after the country's finance minister said his cabinet would not scale back economic development projects or cut state subsidies for fuel and food in response to low oil and gas prices.

Steady Brent crude prices may help other Gulf bourses consolidate, but Egypt may pull back further after business tycoon Naguib Sawiris criticised the Cairo government for slow economic reforms, while the country's agriculture minister was arrested on suspicion of corruption.

The comments by Qatar's Finance Minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi, who said state finances were healthy and required no adjustments, set Doha apart from other wealthy Gulf Arab oil exporting states; the other five members of the Gulf Cooperation Council have begun to curb spending or review costly consumer subsidies because of the plunge of energy prices since last year.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia's market reacted positively to comments by its own finance minister who said that while cuts would be made, they would not affect the most important economic projects.

In Egypt, Sawiris, one of country's wealthiest businessmen, said on Monday that he had not invested any of the $500 million he pledged to his country in March because of the slow pace of reforms promised by the government.

The chairman and chief executive of Orascom Telecom, Media and Technology blamed bureaucracy and middle-level officials in Egypt for what he called "stagnation".

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Salah El Din Mahmoud Helal resigned on Monday and was arrested on suspicion of corruption shortly after leaving the cabinet building. The prosecutor general's office said it was investigating ministry officials including Helal on suspicion of taking bribes in exchange for granting land licences.

In Dubai, first announcements from the Cityscape property show have started trickling in, which could boost some real estate and related stocks.

Engineering and construction firm Drake and Scull said on Tuesday it had won 96.1 million dirhams ($26.2 million) in contracts in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait. Conglomerate Dubai Investments announced details of its Mirdif Hills project, a mixed-use residential, commercial and retail development in Dubai spread across 3 million square feet; it provided no financial information, however.

On global markets, Asian stocks have edged up on Tuesday after a six-day losing streak, but gains were capped as a slump in China's imports raised fears of a more severe slowdown there. Chinese stock indexes have dropped more than 2 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)