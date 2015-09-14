DUBAI, Sept 14 Equity investors in the Gulf may remain cautious about opening new positions on Monday, with oil prices falling again and global markets wobbling ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

Brent crude slipped 0.7 percent by 0500 GMT as weakening demand weighed on markets, although U.S. futures , down just 0.1 percent, received some support from reduced American drilling.

Asian shares came under pressure after Chinese markets were hit by soft economic data. The CSI300 index and Shanghai Composite Index were down about 3 percent each by 0500 GMT after growth in China's investment and factory output missed forecasts in August.

China is one of the main destinations for exports from the Gulf, both of crude oil and products such as petrochemicals, and its weakness may hurt economies in the region.

Some investors, however, believe Gulf stocks would benefit from a potential U.S. interest rate hike which could be announced after a meeting on Sept. 16-17.

"GCC equities, especially the banking sector which contributes to approximately a quarter of the market, should also benefit (from higher rates) particularly in peg-supported countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Qatar as regional fundamentals remain strong especially vis-à-vis other frontier or emerging markets which can face even more currency challenges," said Bernard Caralp, chief investment officer and head of asset management at SEDCO Capital. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)