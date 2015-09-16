DUBAI, Sept 16 Slightly stronger oil may support Gulf stock markets on Wednesday, but trading activity may remain subdued as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to make a decision on interest rates.

U.S. oil prices rose in Asian trade on an unexpected stockpile draw and higher gasoline prices, while Brent's gains were smaller on the back of low Asian economic growth expectations.

Asian shares followed Wall Street higher, albeit in thin volume. Markets remain mixed on the likelihood of a rate increase by the Fed at its two-day meeting starting later in the day.

A hike would be negative for most Gulf stocks, but some analysts have argued that oil price dynamics are more important.

"The Gulf's commitment to dollar pegs means that rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve will be imported to the region, adding to the headwinds facing economic growth," Jason Tuvey, Middle East economist at Capital Economics in London, said in a note on Tuesday.

"But this is a secondary concern compared with a prolonged period of low oil prices."

Tuvey said that authorities in the region could offset higher interest rates by relaxing banking regulations such as loan-to-deposit ratios and reserve requirement ratios. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)