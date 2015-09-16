DUBAI, Sept 16 Slightly stronger oil may support
Gulf stock markets on Wednesday, but trading activity may remain
subdued as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to make a decision
on interest rates.
U.S. oil prices rose in Asian trade on an unexpected
stockpile draw and higher gasoline prices, while Brent's
gains were smaller on the back of low Asian economic growth
expectations.
Asian shares followed Wall Street higher, albeit in thin
volume. Markets remain mixed on the likelihood of a rate
increase by the Fed at its two-day meeting starting later in the
day.
A hike would be negative for most Gulf stocks, but some
analysts have argued that oil price dynamics are more important.
"The Gulf's commitment to dollar pegs means that rate hikes
by the US Federal Reserve will be imported to the region, adding
to the headwinds facing economic growth," Jason Tuvey, Middle
East economist at Capital Economics in London, said in a note on
Tuesday.
"But this is a secondary concern compared with a prolonged
period of low oil prices."
Tuvey said that authorities in the region could offset
higher interest rates by relaxing banking regulations such as
loan-to-deposit ratios and reserve requirement ratios.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)