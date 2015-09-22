DUBAI, Sept 22 Gulf stock markets may
consolidate on limited trading volume on Tuesday before closing
for the rest of the week for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.
Crude oil prices, which remain one of the most important
factors for investor sentiment in the region, fell on Tuesday as
traders took profit following a 4 percent bounce in the previous
session and as conflicting market signals tore at prices.
But U.S. stock indexes rose overnight and Asia followed on
Tuesday, after two Fed officials made the case for an increase
in U.S. interest rates this year and the European Central Bank
reiterated its readiness to modify its trillion-euro bond-buying
programme should economic turbulence merit action.
In the Gulf, Dubai property developer DAMAC and
telecommunications operator du may fall as both stocks
no longer carry dividends. News of a $100 million borrowing,
however, may offset some pressure on DAMAC as investors may see
it as a step towards expanding the company's business.
Saudi Arabia's bourse has already closed for Eid al-Adha and
most other markets in the Middle East will do so from Wednesday,
so trading activity may be lower than usual on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Sunil Nair)