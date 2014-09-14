DUBAI, Sept 14 Egypt's stock market may react
positively on Sunday to news that the Cairo government will
invite an International Monetary Fund mission to visit, while
bourses in the United Arab Emirates may continue recovering from
last week's profit-taking, with Emaar Properties setting the
price range for the initial public offer of shares in its malls
unit.
Egypt will ask the IMF for a long-delayed economic
assessment in the hope of improving the country's image before a
February investment conference, the country's finance ministry
said in a statement on Saturday.
The assessment will not necessarily lead to an IMF loan
deal, but it is key to maintaining working relations with the
global lender and could provide the government with valuable
feedback and recommendations.
It is also another step towards rehabilitating Egypt in the
eyes of many Western investors. Egypt has not held Article IV
consultations, in which IMF experts assess a country's financial
and economic state of affairs, since March 2010.
Meanwhile, bourses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
may continue recovering from a dip last week which analysts
attributed to retail investors cashing out in order to take part
in the IPO of Emaar's malls unit.
On Sunday morning, Emaar announced a price range for the IPO
of 2.50-2.90 dirhams per share and said it expected to offer 2
billion shares, meaning it would raise up to $1.58 billion. The
range was in line with analysts' expectations.
Both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets rebounded last Thursday
with Dubai adding 1.0 percent and Abu Dhabi up 1.3 percent. Abu
Dhabi's benchmark, which closed at 5,180 points, faces chart
resistance at 5,255 points, its May high.
Qatar's market may also strengthen after the Doha
government asked seven senior figures from Egypt's outlawed
Muslim Brotherhood to leave the country, a step that could help
Qatar reconcile with its Gulf neighbours.
Tensions over Qatar's support for the Brotherhood led Saudi
Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE to withdraw their ambassadors from
Doha in March.
Oman's Renaissance Services may gain after sources
told Reuters last Thursday that the company had revived plans to
list its oilfield services business Topaz, more than three years
after pulling a share sale in London.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)