(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, Sept 14 Egypt's stock market edged up in
early trade on Sunday after the Cairo government said it would
invite an International Monetary Fund mission to visit, while
Qatar's bourse rose after the country took a step to reconcile
with its Gulf neighbours.
The Cairo benchmark rose 0.6 percent shortly after
opening as most stocks were up. Developers Medinet Nasr
and Talaat Moustafa Group were the main
supports, gaining 3.8 and 1.1 percent respectively.
Egypt will ask the IMF for a long-delayed economic
assessment in the hope of improving the country's image before a
February investment conference, the country's finance ministry
said in a statement on Saturday.
The assessment will not necessarily lead to an IMF loan
deal, but it is key to maintaining working relations with the
global lender and could provide the government with valuable
feedback and recommendations.
It is also another step towards rehabilitating Egypt in the
eyes of many Western investors. Egypt has not held Article IV
consultations, in which IMF experts assess a country's financial
and economic state of affairs, since March 2010.
Qatar's main index rose 0.2 percent on the back of
Qatari Investors Group, which jumped 4.2 percent and
Industries Qatar, up 0.5 percent.
The Doha government has asked seven senior figures from
Egypt's outlawed Muslim Brotherhood to leave the country, a step
that could help Qatar reconcile with its Gulf neighbours.
Tensions over Qatar's support for the Brotherhood led Saudi
Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE to withdraw their ambassadors from
Doha in March.
Meanwhile, Dubai's bourse was nearly flat. The
emirate's largest listed developer, Emaar Properties,
was also unchanged after announcing a price range for the
initial public offer of its malls unit.
Emaar said it sought 2.50-2.90 dirhams per share and
expected to offer 2 billion shares, meaning it would raise up to
$1.58 billion. The range was in line with analysts'
expectations.
Abu Dhabi's index slipped 0.2 percent as large lender
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank lost 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)