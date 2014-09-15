(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Sept 15 Dubai's stock market continued its recovery in early trade on Monday from last week's slide, while Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital surged after saying it planned a share buyback.

The Dubai index added 0.9 percent as most stocks rose. Emaar Properties, which on Sunday opened subscriptions for the $1.58 billion initial public offer of its malls unit, was the main support, gaining 0.4 percent.

Cashing out by retail investors in preparation for the IPO was the main reason behind Dubai's 3.1 percent decline last week, and their return to the market is now supporting its recovery.

Shares in National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed) rose 0.6 percent after the company said on Sunday it had secured a contract to provide cooling infrastructure for the new Dubai Parks and Resorts development.

Abu Dhabi's bourse was nearly flat but investment firm Waha Capital surged 6.8 percent after announcing that its board will discuss a share buyback programme on Sept. 17. The company provided no details of the programme.

Qatar's index edged down 0.1 percent as mobile phone operator Ooredoo pulled back 0.8 percent and Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan slipped 0.4 percent.

Egypt's benchmark slipped 0.1 percent shortly after opening as property stocks declined. Developers SODIC and Palm Hills fell 2.5 and 1.6 percent respectively. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)