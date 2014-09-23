DUBAI, Sept 23 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates and Qatar may consolidate further on Tuesday, with
trading volumes depressed in both countries and Dubai investors
awaiting the main bourse's first flotation in five years.
Dubai retailing and restaurants group Marka IPO-MARK.DU
will list its shares on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on
Thursday. Emaar Malls Group (EMG), a subsidiary of Emaar
Properties, will follow on Oct.2.
Subscriptions for EMG's $1.58 billion initial public offer
will close on Sept. 24 for retail investors and two days later
for institutional buyers.
Another factor that may affect Gulf markets is the official
involvement of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar in the
U.S.-led military action against the Islamic State group in
Syria.
The move is "a milestone" in terms of rallying support
against the group, but it is not clear how - or whether - Gulf
investors will react to that, said Sanyalak Manibhandu, manager
of research at NBAD Securities in Abu Dhabi.
"I think people, in the UAE at least, are more focused on
the Emaar Malls Group and also Marka," he said.
Dubai's index is down 0.06 percent this week, while
Abu Dhabi and Qatar have both lost 1.6 percent
over the same period.
Trading volumes on the three bourses are down after jumping
at the end of last week when funds tracking S&P Dow Jones and
FTSE benchmarks moved into those markets following index
reviews.
The global backdrop is positive as Asian shares recouped
early losses on Tuesday after a reading on China's factory
sector outpaced the market's bleak expectations.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)