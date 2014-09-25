DUBAI, Sept 25 Shares in start-up Dubai retailer
Marka IPO-MARK.DU are likely to gain when it lists on
Thursday, but they may be volatile as there is little
institutional interest in the stock and much retail investor
cash is tied up in the initial public offer of Emaar Malls
Group.
Marka IPO-MARK.DU raised 275 million dirhams ($75 million)
in April through an initial public offer that was 36 times
subscribed at a price of 1 dirham per share - the first IPO on
the Dubai Financial Market since 2009.
The huge oversubscription indicated great appetite among
Dubai retail investors for fresh equity. Founded this year by
prominent United Arab Emirates investors, the company plans to
spend the proceeds of the share sale on opening fashion retail
outlets, restaurants and cafes across the Gulf Arab region.
But because Marka is a start-up which does not yet have
major underlying businesses, the stock is expected mostly to
attract retail investors; analysts at institutions contacted hy
Reuters said they had not assigned the stock fair value or
target price estimates.
"We should expect the stock to fluctuate," said Sebastien
Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu
DHabi. "The volume is likely to be dominated by retail
investors."
A Dubai-based asset manager said: "With no underlying
business, it's not an investment we would consider. I believe
the IPO was dominated by retail investors."
In the last few weeks, Dubai's retail investors have been
selling stocks in order to take part in the much bigger IPO of
Emaar Malls Group (EMG), a subsidiary of Emaar Properties
, the emirate's largest property developer.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday
that the retail tranche of the EMG offer was subscribed 20
times, meaning that individual investors had forked up as much
as $9.5 billion, or more than a tenth of Dubai's total market
capitalisation.
The EMG offer ends this week and investors who are allocated
only a fraction of their subscriptions will then get the rest of
their money back. On Thursday, however, stock market liquidity
may be lower than normal.
Among other factors that dampened markets across the region
on Wednesday are the escalation of conflict in Syria and Iraq as
well as the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday, which is likely to see
most bourses close for at least a few days.
The global backdrop is mixed after Wall Street rebounded in
the last session but Asian shares edged down on Thursday,
nearing lows hit on previous day due to geopolitical jitters.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)