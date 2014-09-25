DUBAI, Sept 25 Shares in start-up Dubai retailer Marka IPO-MARK.DU are likely to gain when it lists on Thursday, but they may be volatile as there is little institutional interest in the stock and much retail investor cash is tied up in the initial public offer of Emaar Malls Group.

Marka IPO-MARK.DU raised 275 million dirhams ($75 million) in April through an initial public offer that was 36 times subscribed at a price of 1 dirham per share - the first IPO on the Dubai Financial Market since 2009.

The huge oversubscription indicated great appetite among Dubai retail investors for fresh equity. Founded this year by prominent United Arab Emirates investors, the company plans to spend the proceeds of the share sale on opening fashion retail outlets, restaurants and cafes across the Gulf Arab region.

But because Marka is a start-up which does not yet have major underlying businesses, the stock is expected mostly to attract retail investors; analysts at institutions contacted hy Reuters said they had not assigned the stock fair value or target price estimates.

"We should expect the stock to fluctuate," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu DHabi. "The volume is likely to be dominated by retail investors."

A Dubai-based asset manager said: "With no underlying business, it's not an investment we would consider. I believe the IPO was dominated by retail investors."

In the last few weeks, Dubai's retail investors have been selling stocks in order to take part in the much bigger IPO of Emaar Malls Group (EMG), a subsidiary of Emaar Properties , the emirate's largest property developer.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that the retail tranche of the EMG offer was subscribed 20 times, meaning that individual investors had forked up as much as $9.5 billion, or more than a tenth of Dubai's total market capitalisation.

The EMG offer ends this week and investors who are allocated only a fraction of their subscriptions will then get the rest of their money back. On Thursday, however, stock market liquidity may be lower than normal.

Among other factors that dampened markets across the region on Wednesday are the escalation of conflict in Syria and Iraq as well as the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday, which is likely to see most bourses close for at least a few days.

The global backdrop is mixed after Wall Street rebounded in the last session but Asian shares edged down on Thursday, nearing lows hit on previous day due to geopolitical jitters. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)