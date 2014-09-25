(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, Sept 25 Dubai's bourse edged down in
early trade on Thursday as investors focused on newly listed
retail and restaurants start-up Marka, while other
markets in the region also slipped.
Marka shares were up 65 percent - having doubled in price at
one point - as they listing on Thursday in the first flotation
on the emirate's main stock market since 2009 and dominated
trading volume on the bourse. Dubai's main index pulled
back 0.4 percent.
Thursday is the last day when institutional investors can
sell stocks on the market in order to raise cash and subscribe
for the initial public offer of Emaar Malls Group, a subsidiary
of Dubai's largest listed developer Emaar Properties.
Subscription closes on Friday and sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Wednesday that the institutional tranche
had been subscribed 7.5 times at the top end of the 2.50-2.90
dirham price range.
Abu Dhabi's bourse slipped 0.1 percent as shares in
major lenders National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank fell 2.0 and 0.8 percent respectively.
Qatar's index was nearly flat with an equal split
between losers and gainers.
Egypt's benchmark inched down 0.1 percent as
banking and property blue chips pulled back. Commercial
International Bank edged down 0.4 percent and
developer Talaat Moustafa Group fell 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)