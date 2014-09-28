DUBAI, Sept 28 Dubai's stock market looks set to
see an influx of cash this week when Emaar Malls Group (EMG)
IPO-EMAR.DU returns to investors the surplus funds from
subscriptions to its initial public offer, which could boost the
prices of other stocks.
EMG, a subsidiary of Dubai's largest listed developer Emaar
Properties, closed subscriptions last Friday and will
announce the final offer price on Monday, according to its
prospectus.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that
the offer's institutional tranche had been subscribed 7.5 times
at the top end of the 2.50-2.90 dirham price range, while the
retail tranche was subscribed 20 times.
That means the IPO, which is expected to raise $1.58
billion, attracted as much as $17.8 billion in total, or more
than a fifth of the market capitalisation of Dubai's main index
.
The prospectus does not set an exact date for the refund of
surplus funds but says it must be done no later than Oct. 1 - so
investors seeking to front-run the inflows may start bidding up
local stocks as soon as on Sunday.
Shares in construction firm Arabtec may attract
interest after the firm said on Sunday it was close to
completing the planning and design stage of its $40 billion deal
to build one million homes in Egypt, denying a media report
suggesting it was no longer as committed to the project.
Elsewhere in the region, Saudi Arabia's bourse may
resume its recovery after ending a profit-taking bout last
Thursday, but the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday may limit
investors' activity. The stock exchange said last Thursday it
would close for the whole week starting on Sunday, Oct. 5.
Other markets are likely to take shorter breaks. The
government of the United Arab Emirates, for example, announced
only one day off, Oct. 5, for the private sector.
The global backdrop is positive after Wall Street rose last
Friday on data showing the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace
in more than two years in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)