DUBAI, Sept 28 Emaar Properties
supported Dubai's bourse in early trade on Sunday while newly
listed start-up Marka continued to dominate trading
volumes and other markets in the region moved very little.
Marka, which aims to develop a retail and restaurants
business, jumped 59 percent when it listed last Thursday. The
stock slipped 0.6 percent shortly after opening on Sunday and
accounted for most of the value traded in Dubai.
The emirate's main index edged up 0.4 percent on
the back of Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest listed
developer, which rose 1.7 percent. The firm's subsidiary, Emaar
Malls Group (EMG) IPO-EMAR.DU, closed subscriptions for its
initial public offer last Friday and is due to announce the
final offer price on Monday.
Sources told Reuters last week the deal was likely to be
priced at the top of the range, raising $1.58 billion, after
being heavily oversubscribed.
Abu Dhabi's index added 0.2 percent thanks to
telecommunications operator Etisalat, which gained 0.9
percent.
Qatar's bourse was nearly flat with an even split
between gainers and losers. Benchmarks in Kuwait and
Oman were also almost unchanged.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)