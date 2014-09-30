DUBAI, Sept 30 Egypt's stock market may continue its recovery on Tuesday following a bout of profit-taking, but a pre-holiday mood across the region and concern about stretched valuations could dampen other Middle Eastern markets.

Egypt's bourse rose 1.8 percent to 9,780 points on Monday after declining in the three previous sessions. The benchmark faces resistance at 9,819 points, the six-year high from which it retreated earlier this month.

State-run Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals may gain after its chairman Ahmed Helmi told Reuters on Monday that the company hoped to increase its revenues by about 18 percent over the next two and a half years.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the company, on average, to post a 4 percent decrease in revenue this year and only return to the 2013 level by 2016.

Helmi's comments followed the announcement by the government earlier this week of a $14.5 billion spending plan to develop local refineries and petrochemical factories.

Saudi Arabia's main index added 0.8 percent on Monday in a broad-based rally which followed heavy profit-taking earlier this month.

However, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday that Middle East funds have become less bullish about Saudi Arabian stocks, after the market surged in recent months on news that foreigners will be allowed to buy local stocks directly early next year.

Seven percent of respondents in the latest monthly survey of 15 leading regional investment managers expect to raise allocations to Saudi Arabian equities in the next three months, while 20 percent expect to reduce them. That is a big change from the August survey, which found 47 percent expecting to raise their Saudi equity allocations and only 7 percent to reduce them.

Meanwhile, 40 percent of fund managers now expect to raise their allocations towards the United Arab Emirates, while only 7 percent intend to reduce them. That compared with ratios of 27 percent and 7 percent in the August survey.

UAE markets are also expected to see a jump in liquidity this week after Emaar Malls Group IPO-EMAR.DU, which has raised $1.58 billion in a heavily oversubscribed initial public offer, returns the extra funds to investors.

But markets across the Middle East will close for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha next week and investors may choose to keep cash until after the break. Bourses in Saudi Arabia and Oman will shut down for the whole week, Egypt will close on Oct. 5-8, and others have yet to announce their schedule.

Outside the region, Asian markets remained unsettled by the protests in Hong Kong on Tuesday and U.S. stocks edged down on Monday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)