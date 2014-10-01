(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Oct 1 Qatari developer Barwa Real Estate
jumped in early trade on Wednesday after announcing a
large land sale deal with the government, while main indices in
Doha and Dubai were nearly flat and Abu Dhabi edged up.
Qatar's benchmark slipped 0.05 percent, but shares in
Barwa jumped 3.1 percent and were the main support.
Barwa said on Wednesday it would sell land worth 2.54
billion riyals ($697.4 million) to the government, the latest
state assistance which the indebted developer has received.
In exchange for the plot of land in Lusail City, Barwa
received 1.04 billion riyals in cash, while the government also
settled 1.5 billion riyals of the developer's bank loans,
according to the bourse filing.
The sale was agreed on September 30 and will have a positive
impact on the company's financials, it said, although Barwa did
not specify which quarter the deal would be logged in.
Dubai's bourse was nearly flat with heavyweight
stocks such as Emaar Properties and Dubai Islamic Bank
unchanged.
Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.4 percent as
telecommunications firm Etisalat climbed just as much.
Shares in energy firm Dana Gas rose 1.4 percent
earlier in the session after it announced a deal with Egypt that
will help it to recover most of the $280 million it is owed by
the Cairo government. But the stock then pulled back to
Tuesday's closing level.
