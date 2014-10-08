(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI Oct 8 Bourses in the United Arab Emirates retreated in early trade on Wednesday in line with global markets as trading volumes remained low, indicating that many retail investors had yet to return to the market after Eid holidays.

Dubai's index fell 1.2 percent as heavyweight Emaar Properties slid 1.7 percent. Emaar Malls Group , which was listed this month, fell 0.6 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.4 percent as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank lost 1.6 percent.

"I think it's basically a very negative international lead coupled with the fact that quite a few investors are still away for the Eid holiday," said Amer Khan, senior executive at Shuaa Asset Management in Dubai.

Most markets across the Middle East were closed on Sunday and Monday for Eid al-Adha holidays, and some investors may be taking the rest of the week off as well.

Asian share markets were mostly in the red on Wednesday as investors, concerned about waning global growth, shifted to bonds and waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve to release minutes of its last policy meeting. The Dow index fell 1.6 percent on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 lost 1.51 percent and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 shed 1.5 percent.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday shaved its global growth forecast to 3.3 percent for this year from 3.4 percent, warning of weakness in the euro zone, Japan and big emerging markets such as Brazil.

Oil prices are sliding to fresh two-year lows, which has little direct effect on UAE markets, where few oil industry-related firms are listed, but which could dampen general investor sentiment if it continues.