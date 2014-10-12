DUBAI Oct 12 Bourses in the Middle East look
set to come under pressure on Sunday after risk aversion drove
down global equity markets and oil prices hit a four-year low on
Friday.
Western investors fled to the safety of government bonds
after a raft of weak indicators from Europe and China collided
with concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to reduce
monetary stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.7 percent on
Friday, the S&P 500 lost 1.2 percent and the Nasdaq
Composite index dropped 2.3 percent. The MSCI
all-country world index ended down 1.6 percent
to hit its lowest level since February.
Brent crude oil also came under pressure, touching
its lowest level since December 2010 at $88.11, though it
recovered to $90.21 by the end of Friday on short-covering.
Although oil-rich Gulf states can easily deal with a
temporary decrease in oil prices thanks to their large reserves
and strong private sectors, a sharp drop - $25 per barrel since
June - is likely to affect local investors' mood.
Markets in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman were closed
throughout last week for the Eid al-Adha holiday, and the global
market environment has deteriorated considerably during that
period, so they are likely to play catch-up to falls elsewhere.
Bourses in the UAE largely followed the negative global lead
last week, while Egypt was in a bearish mood - although cheaper
oil is positive for the Egyptian economy, weaker global economic
growth is negative, as is the possibility that Gulf investors
could become more risk-averse.
The Saudi stock index, which last closed at 10,851
points, has immediate chart support at 10,614 points, the
September low. Any clean break would point to a test of
resistance on the 100-day average, now at 10,238 points.
In the Gulf, listed companies are due to begin releasing
third-quarter earnings this week. Qatar National Bank
and Qatar Electricity and Water Company, in
particular, plan to publish their results on Sunday.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)