DUBAI Oct 12 Bourses in the Middle East look set to come under pressure on Sunday after risk aversion drove down global equity markets and oil prices hit a four-year low on Friday.

Western investors fled to the safety of government bonds after a raft of weak indicators from Europe and China collided with concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to reduce monetary stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.7 percent on Friday, the S&P 500 lost 1.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 2.3 percent. The MSCI all-country world index ended down 1.6 percent to hit its lowest level since February.

Brent crude oil also came under pressure, touching its lowest level since December 2010 at $88.11, though it recovered to $90.21 by the end of Friday on short-covering.

Although oil-rich Gulf states can easily deal with a temporary decrease in oil prices thanks to their large reserves and strong private sectors, a sharp drop - $25 per barrel since June - is likely to affect local investors' mood.

Markets in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman were closed throughout last week for the Eid al-Adha holiday, and the global market environment has deteriorated considerably during that period, so they are likely to play catch-up to falls elsewhere.

Bourses in the UAE largely followed the negative global lead last week, while Egypt was in a bearish mood - although cheaper oil is positive for the Egyptian economy, weaker global economic growth is negative, as is the possibility that Gulf investors could become more risk-averse.

The Saudi stock index, which last closed at 10,851 points, has immediate chart support at 10,614 points, the September low. Any clean break would point to a test of resistance on the 100-day average, now at 10,238 points.

In the Gulf, listed companies are due to begin releasing third-quarter earnings this week. Qatar National Bank and Qatar Electricity and Water Company, in particular, plan to publish their results on Sunday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)