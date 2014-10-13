DUBAI Oct 13 Stock markets in the Middle East may remain under pressure on Monday after many bourses closed near their daily lows on Sunday and some stocks tumbled their daily limits, reacting to declines in global equities.

Another negative factor is indications that Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, is setting aside its longstanding de facto strategy of holding prices at around $100 a barrel for Brent crude in favor of retaining market share in years to come.

Although oil-rich Gulf nations have ample reserves to offset price fluctuations, a prolonged slump in oil prices could force them to slow down growth of government spending, which supports the earnings of many companies.

Asian stocks stumbled to seven-month lows on Monday, while crude oil prices were pinned near a four-year trough as worries about faltering global growth continued to dominate markets.

Bourses in the Middle East posted their biggest losses in years on Sunday as global markets' decline at the end of last week served as a trigger for broad profit-taking.

Dubai and Saudi Arabia were hit hardest, tumbling 6.5 percent each, and some stocks on both markets, such as Dubai builder Arabtec and Saudi lender Al Jazira Bank fell by their daily 10 percent limits, indicating further potential downside.

Dubai's drop below chart support on the September low of 4,808 points triggered a minor double top formed by the September peaks and pointing down to about 4,455 points. Some analysts said there was risk of even bigger losses, given the fact that the market is sitting on big year-to-date gains.

"The market has stepped into the territory where it may face a non-stop sell-off towards the descending channel support zone (3,560 points) on the daily chart," NBAD Securities said in a note, referring to Dubai's index, which last closed at 4,620 points.

Saudi Arabia's index, which last closed at 10,145 points, is close to major support at 9,934 points, the June peak hit before the announcement that the market will open to direct foreign investment early next year.

If the sell-off continues across the region, investors may ignore positive signs such as an earnings report from Qatar National Bank, the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, which on Sunday reported an estimate-beating 20.8 percent jump in third-quarter net profit. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)