DUBAI Oct 14 Major stock markets in the Middle East may continue recovering on Tuesday from Sunday's sharp declines, but a shaky global background is likely to make many investors cautious about opening new positions.

Bourses in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar rose on Monday, closing near their intra-day highs, after posting their biggest losses in years on Sunday, when investors reacted to a slide in global equities and falling oil prices.

On Tuesday, Asian markets outside of Japan are higher but Japan's Nikkei share average is down 1.9 percent, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 fell 1.7 percent on Monday to a five-month low. Brent oil futures are trading at $88.14 a barrel, not far from a four-year low of $87.74 hit on Monday.

Middle East news flow, however, has been positive as several companies reported estimate-beating third-quarter results.

Late on Monday, Banque Saudi Fransi, posted a 35.2 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit. Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest listed bank by assets made 926 million riyals ($246.9 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, while analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected an average net profit of 831.1 million riyals.

On Monday, Saudi Arabian dairy Almarai, Dubai brokerage Shuaa Capital and Qatar Electricity and Water Co all gained after posting strong third-quarter earnings.

Investors may also start positioning ahead of next month's semi-annual MSCI emerging market index review in which, some analysts believe, more companies from the Unitd Arab Emirates and Qatar could be added to the benchmark. EFG Hermes has estimated potential passive fund inflows from such adjustments at $1 billion.

In Egypt, the government announced on Monday that gross domestic product rose 3.7 percent from a year earlier in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year, up from 2.5 percent in the previous quarter, the latest sign that confidence is returning to the economy. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)