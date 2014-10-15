DUBAI Oct 15 The pull-back in Middle Eastern stock markets may slow on Wednesday after global markets started stabilising, but concern about economic growth in Europe and China lingers while oil prices continue to slide.

Most bourses in the Middle East declined on Tuesday in line with global equities, although the sell-off was less aggressive than in the previous round on Sunday.

Overnight, Wall Street put in a mixed performance. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained modestly to break a three-day string of sharp declines, but the Dow fell for a fourth day.

Asian markets are cautiously up on Wednesday but data showing China's consumer inflation slowing to a level not seen since 2010 is a source of concern.

Analysts in the Gulf say the health of the Chinese economy is even more important for local petrochemical firms such as Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) than the price of oil, which continues to fall sharply.

On Tuesday, the front-month contract for Brent crude suffered its biggest daily drop since 2011 and slipped below $85 a barrel for the first time since late 2010. It edged up to $85.46 in early trade on Wednesday.

On the domestic side, most third-quarter earnings released so far by companies in the Gulf have been better than or in line with estimates, such as those of Saudi Arabia's Riyad Bank , which matched forecasts with a 7.8 percent increase in earnings and National Bank of Oman which reported an estimate-beating 13.7 percent rise.

On Wednesday, HSBC Bank Oman posted a quarterly profit of 3.8 million Omani rials ($9.9 million), up 9 percent year-on-year. Gulf Baader Capital Markets had forecast 2.65 million rials. (1 US dollar = 0.3850 Omani rial) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)