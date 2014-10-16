DUBAI Oct 16 Markets in the Middle East may remain under pressure on Thursday after global equities continued to slide along with the price of oil and two large banks in the region reported declines in third-quarter profit, missing analysts' estimates.

The U.S. S&P 500 index fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday, while European equities shed 3.2 percent to mark their biggest one-day slide in almost four years on deepening concerns about global economic growth. Asian shares are also down on Thursday.

The price of Brent crude slumped below $83 per barrel on Wednesday morning even as the U.S. dollar declined against other major currencies.

Although oil-rich Gulf economies can offset lower prices by tapping their large fiscal reserves, shares in petrochemical companies such as Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) and Industries Qatar have traditionally shown correlation with the price of the commodity.

SABIC has fallen 12.2 percent this week and the Saudi petrochemicals sector index has lost 11.3 percent, underperforming the main Saudi index, which is down 8.7 percent.

The region's banking sector may also come under pressure after two major lenders reported poor third-quarter results.

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender, reported a 15.6 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, missing analysts' expectations by a wide margin.

The bank made a profit of 59.1 million dinars ($204.7 million) in the three months to the end of September, it said on Wednesday, while analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast NBK to post a net profit of 78.95 million dinars.

Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest listed lender, posted a 3.2 percent drop in its third-quarter net profit on the same day. The bank made 1.66 billion riyals ($442.6 million) in the quarter while analysts had expected 1.9 billion riyals.

At 4,493 points, the Dubai index closed on Wednesday below its 200-day average, now at 4,557 points, for the first time since the market's bull run was beginning in December 2012 - a negative longer-term technical signal. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)