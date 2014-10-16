(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Oct 16 Markets across the Middle East
fell in early trade on Thursday after global equities continued
to slide along with the price of oil. Dubai led the decline
after its index fell below its 200-day average.
The U.S. S&P 500 index dropped 0.8 percent on
Wednesday, while European equities shed 3.2 percent in
their biggest one-day slide in almost four years on deepening
concerns about global economic growth. Asian shares also fell on
Thursday.
The price of Brent crude slumped below $83 per
barrel on Wednesday morning even as the U.S. dollar declined
against other major currencies.
Dubai's index fell 2.7 percent to 4,370 points as a broad
sell-off continued. The benchmark closed on Wednesday below its
200-day average of 4,557 points for the first time since the
market's bull run was beginning in December 2012 - a negative
longer-term technical signal.
Abu Dhabi's index slipped 2.1 percent as all liquid
stocks declined. Qatar's benchmark slid 1.4 percent with
most constituents in the red.
Bourses in Kuwait and Oman fell 0.8 and 1.8
percent respectively.
Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset management at Securities &
Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain, said markets in the region
remained under the influence of external factors but strong
accumulated gains also played their part.
"It's been a sharp decline but a correction was expected,"
he said. "I don't think its a doom and gloom situation, the
markets will stabilise soon. Valuations begin to make sense
again and it's a good buying opportunity."
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)