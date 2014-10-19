DUBAI Oct 19 Middle East markets may rebound on
Sunday after global equities, whose weakness triggered a severe
bout of regional profit-taking last week, rallied strongly on
Friday.
Worries about global economic growth had weighed on Western
markets and also sent Middle East bourses tumbling, with Dubai's
index down 13.6 percent last week. Saudi Arabia
lost 12.0 percent and Egypt dropped 10.0 percent over
the same period.
But on Friday, European stocks surged the most in more than
two years as investors bought back into beaten-down markets on
solid U.S. corporate earnings and rising consumer sentiment.
Wall Street followed Europe's lead, with all major stock
indexes climbing more than 1 percent after earnings reports
eased concerns about the impact of weak global demand on U.S.
growth and businesses.
Expectations among some investors that the European Central
Bank will increase stimulus also buoyed sentiment.
Middle East exchanges are closed on Friday and Saturday for
the weekend, so Sunday's session will be their first since the
Western market rally.
Yet Saudi Arabia's market could still remain under pressure
because subscription for the $6 billion initial public offer of
National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE, the kingdom's biggest
lender by assets, opens on Sunday.
The deal is likely to attract strong investor interest and
temporarily drain liquidity from the rest of the stock market.
In Dubai, builder Arabtec Holding could rise after
the company said it expected soon to conclude the final
agreement with Egyptian authorities to begin work on a $40
billion project to build one million residential units.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)