DUBAI Oct 19 Middle East markets may rebound on Sunday after global equities, whose weakness triggered a severe bout of regional profit-taking last week, rallied strongly on Friday.

Worries about global economic growth had weighed on Western markets and also sent Middle East bourses tumbling, with Dubai's index down 13.6 percent last week. Saudi Arabia lost 12.0 percent and Egypt dropped 10.0 percent over the same period.

But on Friday, European stocks surged the most in more than two years as investors bought back into beaten-down markets on solid U.S. corporate earnings and rising consumer sentiment.

Wall Street followed Europe's lead, with all major stock indexes climbing more than 1 percent after earnings reports eased concerns about the impact of weak global demand on U.S. growth and businesses.

Expectations among some investors that the European Central Bank will increase stimulus also buoyed sentiment.

Middle East exchanges are closed on Friday and Saturday for the weekend, so Sunday's session will be their first since the Western market rally.

Yet Saudi Arabia's market could still remain under pressure because subscription for the $6 billion initial public offer of National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE, the kingdom's biggest lender by assets, opens on Sunday.

The deal is likely to attract strong investor interest and temporarily drain liquidity from the rest of the stock market.

In Dubai, builder Arabtec Holding could rise after the company said it expected soon to conclude the final agreement with Egyptian authorities to begin work on a $40 billion project to build one million residential units. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)