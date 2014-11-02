(Adds market openings)

DUBAI Nov 2 Gulf stock prices rose sharply in early trade on Sunday as a positive global environment drew local retail investors into the markets.

Major foreign bourses surged more than 1 percent on Friday, partly because the Bank of Japan surprised markets by ramping up its economic stimulus programme. Although the long-term outlook for oil prices remains uncertain, Brent crude has stabilised around $85 a barrel in recent days.

The main Qatari stock index was up 1.1 percent in early trade on Sunday. The most heavily traded stock was Barwa Real Estate, which gained 3.4 percent to 44.40 riyals after announcing a 500 million riyal ($137 million) commercial development near downtown Doha, with completion slated for the beginning of 2017.

The stock faces major chart resistance on July's multi-year peak of 45.60 riyals.

In Dubai, investors piled into property-related stocks, with Emaar Properties up 3.5 percent and construction firm Arabtec, the most heavily traded stock, 2.8 percent higher.

First Gulf Bank, up 3.6 percent, and Aldar Properties, up 3.4 percent, helped Abu Dhabi's index gain 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)