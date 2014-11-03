DUBAI Nov 3 Most Middle Eastern stock markets look set to consolidate on Monday after the global market tone turned more cautious, though expectations for a large amount of funds to flow back into Saudi stocks after a huge IPO may buoy that market.

Middle East markets surged on Sunday in response to Friday's jump in equities overseas. In Asia on Monday morning, however, trading is much more subdued, partly because of disappointing Chinese manufacturing data; MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan is down 0.2 percent.

Saudi Arabia may get a boost, however, from news that the retail portion of the 22.5 billion riyal ($6 billion) initial share sale by National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE was 16 times subscribed late on the final day of the offer.

As of eight o'clock on Sunday evening Saudi time, 1.17 million subscribers had put up a total of 215.8 billion riyals for the 300 million shares offered to retail investors, which were priced at 45 riyals each.

The fact that the market did not drop too steeply over the past week despite this huge drain of funds is positive, and as excess money is returned to IPO subscribers later this week, the rest of the market may benefit.

In Tunisia, optimism over the political situation, after the secular party Nidaa Tounes won 85 seats in the new 217-member parliament in the Oct. 26 election, may continue to buoy stocks.

With no outright majority, Nidaa Tounes still needs to form a coalition with partners in difficult negotiations that could last weeks before a new government is set up; the Islamist Ennahda has called for a national unity government.

Any visible progress towards forming a viable government could encourage fresh buying of stocks; the index has gained 6.4 percent to 4,903 points in the last five trading days, breaking major technical resistance on its February and August peaks. Any break of resistance on the June 2012 low of 4,947 points would point up in the medium term to the July 2012 peak of 5,292 points. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David French)