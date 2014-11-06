DUBAI Nov 6 After several days of falls, Gulf
stock markets may stabilise and some bargain-hunters cautiously
return on Thursday after U.S. stocks rose overnight and global
oil prices regained a little strength.
In Saudi Arabia, Mobily may continue dropping in
the wake of Monday's earnings restatement shock. The stock has
tumbled 18.5 percent to 65 riyals in the past two days but
unfilled sell orders have continued to outweigh buy orders, so
some analysts think it may only stabilise around 60 riyals.
The rest of the Saudi market may fare better, however. The
index ended 1.6 percent lower at 9,629 points on
Wednesday but it bounced from near technical support on the
October low of 9,341 points, suggesting many investors view this
level as at least a short-term bottom.
The retail portion of the 22.5 billion riyal ($6 billion)
initial share sale by Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank
IPO-NACO.SE was 23 times subscribed, the bank said late on
Wednesday, quoting the final results of the
offer.
A total of 1.25 million subscribers put up a total of 310.7
billion riyals for the offer; some of this money came from
selling other stocks, and may return to the market in coming
days. The bank said excess funds collected in the offer would be
returned to subscribers as soon as possible and no later than
next Sunday.
Brent crude oil is above $83 a barrel in Asia on
Thursday, bouncing further from four-year-lows below $82 hit on
Wednesday. It is by no means clear that its downtrend has ended,
but the oil factor may exert less pressure on the Saudi market
for a while.
Egypt's market also closed well off its intra-day
low on Wednesday, and positive corporate news may continue to
buoy it.
Saudi Arabia's Arrow Food Distribution has offered to
acquire Egypt's Arab Dairy Products for 57.12 Egyptian
pounds per share, topping a rival bid from financial firm
Pioneers Holdings, Arab Dairy said late on Wednesday.
Although Arab Dairy is not a huge company and its shares do
not trade actively, the possibility of a bidding war for an
Egyptian company appears to illustrate growing interest in
Egyptian corporate assets.
Meanwhile, Beltone Financial said it had received
regulatory approval for a two-stage plan to raise up to 242
million Egyptian pounds ($33.9 million) to fund growth in its
financial services businesses. It aims to raise 42 million
pounds in the first phase by issuing free shares to existing
shareholders instead of paying cash dividends.
Beltone shares jumped 10 percent in active trade on
Wednesday as investors welcomed the plan.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)