(Updates with markets in Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Nov 10 Banking stocks lifted markets in
Saudi Arabia and Egypt in early trade on Monday as new mortgage
regulations took effect in the Gulf kingdom and Cairo's largest
listed lender prepared to publish third-quarter results.
Saudi Arabia's main index edged up 0.2 percent
shortly after opening. Al Rajhi Bank, the country's
largest listed lender, rose 0.4 percent and Samba Financial
Group, the third-largest bank by assets, added 2.4
percent.
Saudi Arabia's central bank announced this week that rules
covering real estate mortgage financing and other finance
company activity were formally taking effect, potentially
clearing the way for the industry to develop.
Egypt's benchmark added 0.2 percent on the back of
Commercial International Bank (CIB), which gained 1.6
percent.
Cairo-based Naeem brokerage said it expected CIB to publish
its third-quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday and
maintained a "buy" recommendation.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)