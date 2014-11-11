(Updates with Saudi Arabia and Egypt open)
DUBAI Nov 11 Telecommunications operator Mobily
weighed on Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on
Tuesday, while strong third-quarter results posted by investment
bank EFG Hermes lifted Egypt's index.
The main Saudi index was nearly flat as Mobily
dropped 2.9 percent, offsetting gains made by other stocks
On Monday last week, the firm cut its profits for 2013 and
the first half of 2014 by a combined 1.43 billion riyals ($381.2
million), citing accounting errors, and also reported a 71
percent plunge in third-quarter profit. Mobily's actions
prompted the bourse regulator to launch a probe.
Egypt's index climbed 1.0 percent early on Tuesday
and EFG Hermes jumped 2.5 percent after it posted a 24
percent rise in third-quarter profits.
Shares in Commercial International Bank, which is
expected to report its earnings later on Tuesday, rose 1.3
percent. Renaissance Capital assigned the stock a "buy" rating
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)