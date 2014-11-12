DUBAI Nov 12 Saudi Arabia's largest lender,
National Commercial Bank (NCB), is set to surge by its
daily 10 percent limit when listing on Wednesday after a heavily
oversubscribed $6 billion initial public offer, the world's
second-largest this year.
The bank completed the share sale last week and said its
$3.6 billion retail portion was 23 times oversubscribed. Demand
for the IPO was huge partly because Saudi authorities tend to
price initial public offers of equity cheaply, using them to
spread corporate wealth among citizens.
Analysts believe the stock, sold to local investors at a
fixed price of 45 riyals, may surge by its daily 10 percent
limit for several sessions in a row. Based on listed Saudi
banks' median price to 2013 earnings ratio, NCB would be worth
about 76 riyals.
Bahrain-based Securities & Investment Company said in a note
on Tuesday that NCB was a "high conviction buy", citing its
outlook for strong balance sheet growth and sustainable margins.
"We estimate a target price of 72 riyals per share for NCB,
indicating a 60 percent upside to the stock from its issue
price," it said.
Also boosting potential secondary-market demand is the fact
that institutional investors were kept away from the offer, in
which only individuals and the state-run pension agency
participated.
A rush to buy into NCB, however, could leave other stocks on
the market neglected, especially as investors appear to be wary
of investing in the major petrochemicals and telecommunications
sectors following the oil price slump and the restatement of 18
months of earnings by Mobily.
Elsewhere in the region, some Dubai investors may be
disappointed after Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments raised
its stake in contractor Arabtec Holding to 34.93
percent from 18.94 percent with an off-market trade on Tuesday.
It bought the shares from former Arabtec chief executive
Hasan Ismaik, who resigned abruptly in June. The deal is
positive for Arabtec by confirming the deep-pocketed fund's
commitment to helping the construction company grow, and it
removes uncertainty over Ismaik's stake, which some investors
had feared could end up being dumped on the market.
Hopwever, although the deal was done at 5.00 dirhams per
share, a big premium to Tuesday's closing price of 4.26 dirhams,
the sale was conducted off-market, so other investors were not
able to offload their stock at the same price.
The global background is weak. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3
percent on Wednesday morning after U.S. indexes closed flat and
crude oil continued to drop amid fears of a supply glut, with
Brent approaching the $81 mark.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)