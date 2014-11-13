DUBAI Nov 13 Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's largest listed developer, may lift the emirate's bourse on Thursday after its third-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates, while a report that Qatar will keep the 2022 soccer World Cup could boost Doha.

Aldar reported a 41 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 584 million dirhams ($159 million). SICO Bahrain and HSBC had expected the firm to make a quarterly profit of 382.6 million dirhams and 441.9 million dirhams respectively.

A report by British newspaper The Telegraph late on Wednesday said a FIFA investigation into Qatar's successful bid to host the 2022 soccer World Cup had failed to uncover enough evidence of fraud, meaning the Gulf state was almost certain to keep the tournament. (bit.ly/10X8Lz7)

Although many fund managers and analysts saw little risk of Qatar losing the hosting rights in the first place, the news may lift the spirits of retail investors in Doha.

Dubai's DP World may attract fresh interest after saying it had agreed to buy Dubai industrial and logistics infrastructure firm Economic Zones World (EZW) for $2.6 billion.

Saudi Arabia's largest lender, National Commercial Bank (NCB), looks likely to surge by its daily 10 percent limit again after seeing heavy demand and very limited supply on its first day of trading on Wednesday.

In Egypt, property developer Talaat Moustafa Group posted a 29 percent increase in third-quarter net profit to 136.35 million Egyptian pounds ($19.07 million) late on Wednesday. However, the market had expected strong results - Naeem brokerage had forecast the company's full-year profit would grow at the same rate.

The global market picture is soft: Asian shares outside of Japan edged down on Thursday morning after U.S. equities slipped overnight and Brent crude oil futures fell below $80 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time since 2010. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)