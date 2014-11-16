DUBAI Nov 16 Dubai construction firm Arabtec may come under pressure on Sunday after missing third-quarter profit estimates, while its smaller competitor Drake and Scull beat analysts' forecasts.

Arabtec, whose shares are among Dubai's most heavily traded, reported a 32 percent drop in third-quarter net profit to 68.7 million dirhams ($18.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30.

Analysts at Global Investment House and SICO Bahrain had forecast Arabtec would make a quarterly profit of 113 million dirhams and 139.9 million dirhams respectively. The firm's quarterly revenue was 2.4 billion dirhams, up from 1.94 billion a year earlier, but general and administrative expenses rose 89 percent to 241.6 million dirhams over the same period.

Arabtec shares climbed 11.5 percent last week as Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments raised its stake in the firm to 34.9 percent by buying shares held by former chief executive Hassan Ismaik, who abruptly resigned in June after differences of opinion with Aabar.

Another Dubai contractor, Drake and Scull, reported a 10 percent drop in third-quarter profit on Sunday, but beat the estimates of analysts who had expected a steeper decline.

The company made a net profit of 21.4 million dirhams in the quarter, while analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast it would earn 16.1 million dirhams.

Dubai's index rose 1.7 percent to 4,657 points in the last session. It faces immediate resistance at the late October high of 4,728 points.

The global background is neutral after U.S. and European equities moved little on Friday and the price of Brent crude rebounded from a four-year low of $76.76 per barrel but remained below $80. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)