DUBAI Nov 24 Middle East stock markets may rise
further on Monday as oil prices hold above $80 per barrel and
Asian markets are up on hopes for stimulus in China and Europe.
Most markets in the region rose on Sunday in line with
end-of-week gains in global equities, which rallied after China
made a surprise interest rate cut and the European Central Bank
indicated it would step up asset purchases.
Expectations of fresh foreign fund inflows may also boost
stocks in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar whose weightings in
MSCI's emerging markets index will increase on Tuesday.
Among those are UAE's Emaar Properties, Dubai
Islamic Bank and First Gulf Bank and Qatar's
Industries Qatar, Qatar National Bank, Doha
Bank and Commercial Bank of Qatar.
Gulf International Services will join the
benchmark for the first time.
Passive funds which closely follow the index are most likely
to buy those stocks on Tuesday en masse, lifting them
temporarily.
Emaar, Dubai's largest listed developer, will also hold its
annual shareholder meeting late on Monday, which is expected to
approve a special 9 billion dirham ($2.45 billion) dividend
following the listing of its retail unit, Emaar Malls Group
.
($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)