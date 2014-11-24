(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI Nov 24 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt edged down in early trade on Monday and bourses in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar also gave up gains as the rally in global equities appeared to be subsiding.

Saudi Arabia's main index fell 0.3 percent amid a mixed performance by blue chips. Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries gained 0.6 percent, while National Commercial Bank, the kingdom's biggest lender, edged down 0.4 percent.

Egypt's bourse lost 0.4 percent. Developers Talaat Mostafa Group and SODIC fell 1.1 and 1.8 percent respectively.

But shares in Amer Group continued to rise and jumped 3.0 percent. The stock surged 5.5 percent on Sunday after the company said it would spin off Red Sea resorts into a separate entity to maximise development opportunities and boost stock liquidity.

Bourses in the UAE and Qatar, which had edged up earlier in the day, changed direction and moved into the red zone.

Dubai was down 0.1 percent, Abu Dhabi slipped 0.4 percent and Qatar lost 0.7 percent after European shares opened nearly flat, signalling the end of the rally triggered last Friday by hoped-for new stimulus measures in Europe and China.

"There is a kind of apathy in the market," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi. "People are waiting for news from Vienna (where OPEC members will meet on Thursday)." (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)