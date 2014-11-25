DUBAI Nov 25 Funds tracking MSCI's emerging
markets index are likely to start buying several stocks in the
United Arab Emirates and Qatar that will see their benchmark
weightings increased after the end of trading on Tuesday.
These include Emaar Properties, Dubai Islamic Bank
and First Gulf Bank in the UAE, plus Doha's
Industries Qatar, Qatar National Bank, Doha
Bank and Commercial Bank of Qatar.
Gulf International Services will join the
benchmark for the first time, while Deyaar Development
, Drake and Scull and Union Properties
will join a separate small-cap MSCI benchmark.
So-called passive funds usually buy newly-added stocks or
those with increased weightings on the last day before
adjustments take effect. Egypt's EFG Hermes has estimated
combined passive fund inflows into the UAE and Qatar countries
from the November adjustment at $1 billion.
Emaar Properties may also attract buyers after its
shareholders approved on Monday a special cash dividend
totalling 9 billion dirhams ($2.45 billion), related to the
flotation earlier this year of a stake in Emaar Malls Group
(EMG), the company's malls and retail unit.
On global markets, Asian shares gave back some of their
China-inspired gains on Tuesday, while oil prices stumbled as
traders lowered their expectation of a significant output cut at
this week's OPEC meeting.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)