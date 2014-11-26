DUBAI Nov 26 Middle East stock markets may remain under pressure on Wednesday because sliding oil prices have become investors' main concern ahead of an OPEC meeting.

The price of Brent crude dropped to about $78 per barrel early on Wednesday as Asia's top economies showed signs of weakness.

OPEC oil ministers meet on Thursday in Vienna, with some of its 12 member states wanting to cut at least 1 million barrels per day of production to support prices.

Predictions for the OPEC summit range from a large output cut to none at all and heavyweight Saudi Arabia has kept the market guessing as to what it will do.

Middle East investors fear cheaper oil could eventually force Gulf governments to cut state spending, which remains a key driver of economic and corporate earnings growth in the region.

On Tuesday, most regional markets fell as retail investors began losing hope of any strong move by OPEC.

Kuwait, however, did better than most and edged down just 0.3 percent as its weighting in MSCI's frontier market index increased following the exclusion of UAE and Qatari stocks from the benchmark. With one-off buying likely to be over now, pressure on the market may increase.

Oman's bourse will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday for a national holiday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)