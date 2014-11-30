DUBAI Nov 30 A sharp drop in oil prices following OPEC's decision to keep output unchanged may prompt a fresh sell-off on Gulf stock markets on Sunday.

The price of Brent crude has tumbled about 10 percent to $70.15 per barrel since regional equity markets last traded on Thursday.

Oil's plunge has become the main concern of investors in the Gulf in the last few weeks. Saudi Arabia's stock market has been especially vulnerable and has slid 10 percent this month.

Earnings from Saudi's petrochemicals producers - one of the bourse's two dominant sectors along with banking - have already been hit by the oil price decline.

Some investors also fear cheaper crude will force regional governments to cut spending and stifle the growth of local economies and corporate profits.

Egypt, on the other hand, stands to benefit from lower energy prices. The Cairo government expects to spend 25 percent less than budgeted for on fuel subsidies this fiscal year due to cheaper crude, a top oil ministry official said on Thursday.

Egypt's central bank held its main interest rates steady at a policy meeting on Thursday - as expected by the market - but said softening growth in emerging markets and mounting concerns about the global economy could pose a threat to the country's nascent recovery. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)