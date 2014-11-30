(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Nov 30 Dubai's index fell
sharply in early trade on Sunday after oil prices prices plunged
at the end of last week on OPEC's decision to keep output
unchanged.
The emirate's benchmark dropped 3.4 percent, with most
stocks in decline. Shares in Emaar Properties fell 3.7
percent and Arabtec Holding tumbled 5.0 percent.
Other markets in the region were also weak. Kuwait's index
fell 1.6 percent and Oman's bourse lost 1.2
percent.
The price of Brent crude has tumbled about 10
percent to $70.15 per barrel since regional equity markets last
traded on Thursday.
Oil's plunge has become the main concern of investors in the
Gulf in the last few weeks. Saudi Arabia's stock market has been
especially vulnerable and has slid 10 percent this month.
Earnings from Saudi's petrochemicals producers - one of the
bourse's two dominant sectors along with banking - have already
been hit by the oil price decline.
Some investors also fear cheaper crude will force regional
governments to cut spending and stifle the growth of local
economies and corporate profits.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)