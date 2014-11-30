(Updates with quotes, Qatar open)
DUBAI Nov 30 Gulf stock markets plunged in
early trade on Sunday after OPEC's decision to keep crude output
unchanged sent oil prices tumbling at the end of last week.
Dubai's benchmark dropped 4.8 percent to a six-week
low, with all traded stocks in decline.
Qatar's index also fell 4.8 percent, slumping to its
lowest level since early July.
Oman's bourse dropped 4.4 percent, Abu Dhabi
slid 2.0 percent and Kuwait was down 2.2 percent.
The price of Brent crude has tumbled about 10
percent to $70.15 per barrel since regional equity markets last
traded on Thursday.
"They (OPEC members) won't meet again until June 2015," said
Sanyalak Manibhandu, manager of research at NBAD Securities in
Abu Dhabi. "That means they want to see prices slide."
Oil's plunge has become the main concern of Gulf investors
in the last few weeks because they fear cheaper crude will force
regional governments to cut spending and stifle the growth of
local economies and corporate profits.
But Manibhandu said Sunday's panic sell-off could be an
overreaction.
"I think that by the end of the day there will be buying
opportunities and long-only institutions will increase their
positions," he said.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)