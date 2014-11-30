(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Nov 30 Gulf stock markets plunged on
Sunday after OPEC's decision to keep crude output unchanged sent
oil prices tumbling at the end of last week.
Saudi Arabia's index dropped 5.3 percent to an
eleven-month low minutes after opening. Shares in petrochemicals
giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) were down 7.1
percent.
Dubai's benchmark dropped 6.3 percent to a
five-month low, with all traded stocks in decline.
Qatar's index was down 4.4 percent, slumping to its
lowest level since early July.
Oman's bourse dropped 5.6 percent, Abu Dhabi
slid 3.3 percent and Kuwait was down 3.0 percent.
The price of Brent crude has tumbled about 10
percent to $70.15 per barrel since regional equity markets last
traded on Thursday.
"They (OPEC members) won't meet again until June 2015," said
Sanyalak Manibhandu, manager of research at NBAD Securities in
Abu Dhabi. "That means they want to see prices slide."
Oil's plunge has become the main concern of Gulf investors
in the last few weeks because they fear cheaper crude will force
regional governments to cut spending and stifle the growth of
local economies and corporate profits.
Saudi Arabia, where petrochemicals account for nearly a
third of total corporate earnings of listed firms, is
particularly vulnerable to oil price movements which have
already hurt profits in the third quarter.
But Manibhandu said Sunday's panic sell-off could be an
overreaction.
"I think that by the end of the day there will be buying
opportunities and long-only institutions will increase their
positions," he said.
Egypt's bourse performed much better than Gulf
markets, edging down 0.3 percent as property developer Talaat
Moustafa Group fell 1.6 percent and Telecom Egypt
lost 2.2 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)