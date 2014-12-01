DUBAI Dec 1 Gulf stock markets may remain bearish on Monday after Brent crude hit a five-year low, entering its longest losing streak since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Oil fell nearly $2 a barrel in Asian trade on Monday and both U.S. crude and Brent have fallen for five straight months. Brent, which was trading at $68.36 a barrel, has fallen 41 percent from June's 2014 high.

Oil's earlier losses, which followed OPEC decision to keep output unchanged last week, prompted a panic sell-off in the region on Sunday.

Although late buying from bargain hunters lifted markets in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from their intraday lows, selling pressure looks likely to persist.

"Further declines are very much expected and any recovery if seen shall be used to sell again by traders," NBAD Securities said in a note, referring to Abu Dhabi's market.

In Dubai, another negative factor is that shares in Emaar Properties, the emirate's largest listed developer, no longer entitle their owners to a special dividend and are therefore likely to slide.

Also, stock markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for the UAE National Day and investors may choose to cut positions ahead of the holiday to reduce their exposure to fresh oil price shocks. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)