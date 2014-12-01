DUBAI Dec 1 Gulf stock markets may remain
bearish on Monday after Brent crude hit a five-year low,
entering its longest losing streak since the 2008 global
financial crisis.
Oil fell nearly $2 a barrel in Asian trade on Monday and
both U.S. crude and Brent have fallen for five straight
months. Brent, which was trading at $68.36 a barrel, has fallen
41 percent from June's 2014 high.
Oil's earlier losses, which followed OPEC decision to keep
output unchanged last week, prompted a panic sell-off in the
region on Sunday.
Although late buying from bargain hunters lifted markets in
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from their
intraday lows, selling pressure looks likely to persist.
"Further declines are very much expected and any recovery if
seen shall be used to sell again by traders," NBAD Securities
said in a note, referring to Abu Dhabi's market.
In Dubai, another negative factor is that shares in Emaar
Properties, the emirate's largest listed developer, no
longer entitle their owners to a special dividend and are
therefore likely to slide.
Also, stock markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be closed on
Tuesday and Wednesday for the UAE National Day and investors may
choose to cut positions ahead of the holiday to reduce their
exposure to fresh oil price shocks.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)