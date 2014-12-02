DUBAI Dec 2 Saudi Arabia's index could rebound further on Tuesday, following overnight gains in oil, although a slight pull-back in crude prices in Asian trading could keep investors nervous.

Oil prices rebounded 3-4 percent after touching five-year lows on Monday following OPEC's decision to maintain output and its market share in a battle with non-OPEC and North American producers.

Brent crude was trading at $72.10 at 0421 GMT, down 38 percent from a June 2014 high as a boom in shale oil production and weaker growth in China and Europe weighed on prices, while U.S. Light Crude was at $68.62.

The price collapse has hammered Saudi stocks, with the kingdom's index falling by about a fifth since mid-September to wipe out most of this year's gains.

It fell 4.8 percent on Sunday, before rising 1.1 percent a day later to end a five-session losing streak as oil prices found a floor.

"The correlation between oil prices and the Saudi stock market has weakened since 2010, but there's been a sudden strengthening of this correlation following oil's sharp fall," said Asim Bukhtiar, head of research at Riyad Capital.

"Going forward, it's likely to play on investors' minds - the drop is affecting sentiment."

Bargain hunters are likely to again seek stocks that have fallen to attractive prices, traders said.

"This is good entry point for long-term investors, but short-term the market will remain volatile until oil prices stabilise," said Bukhtiar.

Oil volatility has also hurt other Gulf markets, so crude's late Monday rebound will likely buoy sentiment on neighbouring exchanges.

Bourses in the United Arab Emirates are closed for a national holiday.

