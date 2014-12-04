(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Dec 4 Most Gulf stock markets gained on
Thursday as oil prices rose on U.S. stockpile data.
Brent crude was up 0.3 percent at $70.10 a barrel at
0840 GMT after data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than
expected last week as refineries hiked output.
Saudi Arabia's index rose 1.1 percent. Major gainers
included blue chips Saudi Basic Industries, which
jumped 3.9 percent, and Al Rajhi Bank, up 1.7 percent.
Shares in construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari
and Sons surged 8.6 percent after it won a 1.35
billion riyals ($359.7 million) contract from the government to
build staff housing at King Khaled University.
Dubai's bourse rose 0.2 percent as most stocks
advanced, offsetting a 6.0 percent drop in heavyweight Emaar
Properties, which extended declines since passing the
record date for a special dividend.
Abu Dhabi's index climbed 2.3 percent in a broad
rally. First Gulf Bank was the main support, surging
5.4 percent.
Investment firm Waha Capital rose 5.2 percent after saying
on Thursday it had hedged 12 million shares it owns in AerCap
Holdings and sold a further 3 million shares
The company said it would use the $532 million of funding
provided by the deal for new investments, to repay debt and
general expenses.
Qatar's benchmark added 0.5 percent, Kuwait
edged up 0.3 percent and Oman's bourse was near-flat.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's index added 1.2 percent
as property stocks led gains.
Heliopolis Housing jumped 5.2 percent, Talaat
Moustafa Group rose 2.2 percent and Medinet Nasr
climbed 3.1 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)