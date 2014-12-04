(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI Dec 4 Most Gulf stock markets gained on Thursday as oil prices rose on U.S. stockpile data.

Brent crude was up 0.3 percent at $70.10 a barrel at 0840 GMT after data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as refineries hiked output.

Saudi Arabia's index rose 1.1 percent. Major gainers included blue chips Saudi Basic Industries, which jumped 3.9 percent, and Al Rajhi Bank, up 1.7 percent.

Shares in construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons surged 8.6 percent after it won a 1.35 billion riyals ($359.7 million) contract from the government to build staff housing at King Khaled University.

Dubai's bourse rose 0.2 percent as most stocks advanced, offsetting a 6.0 percent drop in heavyweight Emaar Properties, which extended declines since passing the record date for a special dividend.

Abu Dhabi's index climbed 2.3 percent in a broad rally. First Gulf Bank was the main support, surging 5.4 percent.

Investment firm Waha Capital rose 5.2 percent after saying on Thursday it had hedged 12 million shares it owns in AerCap Holdings and sold a further 3 million shares

The company said it would use the $532 million of funding provided by the deal for new investments, to repay debt and general expenses.

Qatar's benchmark added 0.5 percent, Kuwait edged up 0.3 percent and Oman's bourse was near-flat.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's index added 1.2 percent as property stocks led gains.

Heliopolis Housing jumped 5.2 percent, Talaat Moustafa Group rose 2.2 percent and Medinet Nasr climbed 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)